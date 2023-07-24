Windsor police call Calloo's arrest 'collaborative effort'

It was a collaborative effort to capture one of Canada's most wanted fugitives.

27-year-old Malique Calloo was taken into custody in Michigan on Sunday after being on the run for nine months.

He was wanted by police for first-degree murder in the November 2022 shooting death of Daniel Squalls in the 800-block of Hanna Street East.

Calloo had been added to the Be On the Look Out program's top 25 list earlier this year.

Windsor Police Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul says Calloo was arrested by the United States Marshals Service at an address in the city of Detroit around 11 a.m. Sunday.

"Calloo was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held in the United States. It is my understand that Malique Calloo will be attending court today and will be read on the charges. We are currently working with the Ontario government and have begun the extradition process."

He says many agencies came together to facilitate Calloo's arrest.

"I would like to give a special thanks to the repeat offender parole enforcement unit, The US Marshals, investigators within the major crimes unit. The arrest of Mr. Calloo was was a collaborative effort between all of these agencies. Without everyone's assistance, the arrest of Mr. Calloo would not have been possible."

Staff Sgt. Faddoul says he commends and thanks the Ontario government and Ontario Provincial Police.

He says their continued commitment to the repeat offender parole enforcement unit (ROPE) was instrumental in the investigation and allowed for Calloo's arrest.

"I also want to highlight the Ontario government's ongoing efforts to expand the ROPE squad and reform the bail system to ensure that high risk repeat offenders are kept in jail. Mr. Calloo was out on pending charges for violent offences when the murder occurred in November [2022]. Violent and high risk offenders should not be able to be arrested one day and then back on the streets the next day."

He says he wants to make it very clear to the public, just because the investigation appears to be complete, it does not mean it has ended.

"There's no doubt in my mind that people have helped him evade capture for nine months. This could not have been done by himself. We will continue this investigation into anybody that assisted Mr. Calloo in any sort of way to evade capture. I wanted to put that message out so everybody is aware that behaviour like this is not acceptable will not be tolerated from our end."

Staff Sgt. Faddoul says there's still a lot to be done to learn how Calloo was able to cross the border.

He says once Calloo is before a judge, he will have the option to waive extradition, which will allow Windsor police officers to go over to Detroit and bring him back.