Windsor Police Catch B & E Suspect

An arrest has been made in a south Walkerville theft.

Windsor police responded to a break and enter call in the 1700 block of Ypres as on Tuesday July 21.

According to police, a man entered an open garage and stole a number of yard tools valued at over $400.

Police say a witness confronted the man but he fled the area on a bicycle with the stolen items.

On Wednesday, a good samaritan pointed out a man matching the description to officers.

Investigators approached the man and identified him as the person of interest in the garage theft and place him under arrest.

A 36-year-old man was arrested without incident and charged with break and enter.

He's been released on a promise to appear in court.

