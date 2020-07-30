Windsor Police Catch B & E Suspect
An arrest has been made in a south Walkerville theft.
Windsor police responded to a break and enter call in the 1700 block of Ypres as on Tuesday July 21.
According to police, a man entered an open garage and stole a number of yard tools valued at over $400.
Police say a witness confronted the man but he fled the area on a bicycle with the stolen items.
On Wednesday, a good samaritan pointed out a man matching the description to officers.
Investigators approached the man and identified him as the person of interest in the garage theft and place him under arrest.
A 36-year-old man was arrested without incident and charged with break and enter.
He's been released on a promise to appear in court.
- with files from AM800's Gord Bacon