Windsor Police Charge City Man with Break and Enter

A 33-year-old city man is in some hot water.

Windsor police say they received a call on Wednesday, February 3 after a business in the 400-block of Ouellette Avenue was broken into.

According to police, a man forced his way inside through a secured door Tuesday night and was seen by an employee before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police say a description of the suspect was provided along with video surveillance.

The man was spotted Wednesday morning in the 700-block of Ouellette Avenue by officers and was arrested without incident.

Alexander McFarland is charged with Break and Enter.