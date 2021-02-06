Windsor Police Charge City Man with Break and Enter
A 33-year-old city man is in some hot water.
Windsor police say they received a call on Wednesday, February 3 after a business in the 400-block of Ouellette Avenue was broken into.
According to police, a man forced his way inside through a secured door Tuesday night and was seen by an employee before fleeing the scene on foot.
Police say a description of the suspect was provided along with video surveillance.
The man was spotted Wednesday morning in the 700-block of Ouellette Avenue by officers and was arrested without incident.
Alexander McFarland is charged with Break and Enter.