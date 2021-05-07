Windsor Police Charge Four People with Stunt Driving in One Day

Police laid four stunt-driving charges in one day in Windsor.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit pulled over and charged three motorists with stunt driving in South Windsor Wednesday.

Windsor Police Service says an officer with the Traffic Enforcement Unit clocked the motorists travelling 136 km/h, 120 km/h and 114 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

On the same day, an officer stopped a driver travelling 101 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Wyandotte Street East, according to police.

Windsor police say all four drivers were charged with stunt driving.

Police say they also had their licences suspended and their vehicles impounded for seven days.

Windsor police are reminding residents that the number one cause of fatal crashes is excessive speed.