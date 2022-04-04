Windsor police charge high school advisor and coach with sexual assault

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is investigating allegations of multiple people under the age of 18 being sexually assaulted by a high school advisor.

Police launched an investigation in March of 2022 after two people reported they were sexually assaulted in January of 2022.

Through investigation, it was determined the suspect was communicating in person and electronically, through a social media application, with both victims prior to the alleged incidents.

Police say the subject of the investigation was employed with the Greater Essex County District School Board at the time of the incidents, as an advisor at the high school level.

As a result of the advisory position held, the subject had involvement within multiple schools and has also been a coach/mentor in the area for several years in the sporting community.

Police say Michael Hampden-Carter (also known as Michael Carter), was arrested April 2. The 35-year-old Windsor man is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

Investigators believe there is a potential for further victims and encourage any further victims or anyone with further information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.