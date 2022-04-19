Windsor Police charge Lakeshore woman in connection to firearms investigation

The Windsor Police Major Crime Unit has arrested a suspect involved in a shooting in early March on Price Road.

23-year-old Natalie Arnouk from Lakeshore is facing a litany of charges related to the incident, including careless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm with no licence.

Police say through investigation it's believed there is an outstanding suspect or suspects remaining.

The firearm hasn't been recovered and any outstanding suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officers are asking that anyone with information in relation to any other suspects involved in this incident or with information that may help police locate the firearm to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.