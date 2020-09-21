iHeartRadio
Windsor Police Charge LaSalle Man

AM800-News-Windsor-Police-Stock-Photo-September2017

Windsor police have now identified a suspect following an attack on Huron Church Road near Girardot Street.

Police say a 36-year-old LaSalle man has been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, threats to cause death and mischief under $5000.

He was arrested at police headquarters without incident on Monday.

According to police, a victim was stuck in traffic on September 2 around 3pm, when a man on foot with a baseball bat approached the vehicle.

Police say the man threatened the victim before damaging the vehicle with the bat and fleeing the scene.
 

