Windsor Police Charge LaSalle Man
Windsor police have now identified a suspect following an attack on Huron Church Road near Girardot Street.
Police say a 36-year-old LaSalle man has been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, threats to cause death and mischief under $5000.
He was arrested at police headquarters without incident on Monday.
According to police, a victim was stuck in traffic on September 2 around 3pm, when a man on foot with a baseball bat approached the vehicle.
Police say the man threatened the victim before damaging the vehicle with the bat and fleeing the scene.