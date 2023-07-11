Windsor Police charge man after series of home break and enters

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect following a string of break-ins at homes throughout the city.

According to police, the Target Base Unit launched an investigation into multiple reports of residential break-ins that took place between February and July 2023.

In each incident, police say the suspect unlawfully forced entry into the property and stole various items, including money and jewellery.

Following an extensive investigation, members of the Target Base Unit identified the suspect as a 45-year-old man from Windsor.

Officers located and arrested him in the parking lot of a store in the 6000 block of Tecumseh Road East on July 7, 2023.

He's facing five counts of break, enter and commit theft.

Police say this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).