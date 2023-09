Windsor police have identified a 35-year-old man wanted in an arson investigation.

Police say the man was arrested and charged on Sunday.

He was wanted after a rack of clothing was intentionally set on fire at a department store in the 7500-block of Tecumseh Rd. E. on September 13.

The blaze was put out by Windsor fire and no physical injuries were reported.

The man has been charged with arson and disregard for human life.