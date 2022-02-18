Windsor police charge two people with attempted murder

Two people have been charged with attempted murder in what Windsor police are calling a targeted incident.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 12, patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Randolph Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

A victim suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Major Crime Unit were able to identify two suspects who fled the area fled the area in a grey Chevy Malibu, going westbound on Wyandotte Street West, before police arrived.

On Feb. 14, officers with the Provincial Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement Squad located a suspect and seized a suspect vehicle in Harrow.

A second suspect was arrested without incident on Feb. 15 by the Windsor Police Service.

A 27-year-old male and a 20-year-old female, both for Windsor, are charged with attempt murder.

Police say this is believed to be a targeted incident as the victim and charged persons were known to each other.

The Major Crime Unit is requesting anyone with dashcam or surveillance cameras, in the area of Randolph Avenue and Wyandotte Street West, to check their footage for possible evidence from approximately 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.