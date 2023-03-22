Windsor Police charge two suspects after seizing $25,000 in cash and drugs

Windsor Police has charged two suspects after seizing over $25,000 in cash and drugs in south-central Windsor.

On Tuesday, members of the Drugs and Guns Unit and the Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Church Street.

During the search, officers found over $25,000 in cash, as well as quantities of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamines and a digital scale.

45-year-old Barry Greene, and a 30-year-old woman were both arrested at the home.

Two other people located inside the home were also taken into custody for outstanding warrants unrelated to this case.

Greene is charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

The woman is charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

