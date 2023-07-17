Windsor police charge woman with fraud and identity theft

A woman has been arrested by Windsor police and hit with a number of fraud related charges.

Last month, the Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report from a local business that a female attempted to allegedly obtain a phone and phone service on several occasions by means of fraud.

Investigators learned on three separate occasions, in December 2022, January and June 2023, the suspect had presented a counterfeit driver's license to the business.

Employees at the business recognized the falsified licenses, preventing any unauthorized transactions.

A 39-year-old woman was identified as a suspect.

Police say she had obtained personal information from three female victims and manipulated their identities on the fraudulent licenses, using her own photo instead.

The woman was taken into custody on June 29 and is facing 15 charges:

Fraud under $5,000 (x3)

Personation to gain advantage (x3)

Identity theft (x3)

Possess identity document of another (x3)

Unlawfully possess counterfeit mark (x3)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.