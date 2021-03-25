Windsor Police Chief Expresses Regret in Shooting Death of Dog

Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno says a shooting that took the life of a dog last week is under investigation.

She told the Windsor Police Services Board the dog became aggressive with officers in the back yard of a home in the 2700 block of Lynngrove Court on March 18.

On Thursday, Mizuno expressed regret that officers had to use deadly force.

"It's a tragic event for the family and the community and our members are very sorry," she added.

The use of deadly force on a person or an animal is never a good outcome, according to Mizuno.

"Unfortunately, sometimes it's necessary," she says. "When an officer is in eminent danger, it's the option that a police officer has to use. I understand our officer was forced to make a split-second decision."

Mizuno says she has reached out to the family to provide condolences from Windsor Police Service.

"The incident is being investigated, including the question of the lawfulness of the officer's presence in the back yard of the residence," she says.

The nine-year-old Rottweiler-Doberman mix was shot and killed on March 18 while police were in the process of arresting a man for a "serious offence."

Owner Diane Scott told AM800 News she didn't know officers were in her yard when she let Chloe out the back door.