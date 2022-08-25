Windsor Police Chief job posting now live

The Windsor Police Services Board has taken the next step in their search for a new chief.

The board said on Wednesday that the job posting on the Odgers Berndtson website is now live.

Officials say it will remain open until September 19, 2022.

The job became open earlier this year, when then Chief Pam Mizuno announced her retirement after spending two and a half years in the position.

Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire has held the title of acting chief since April 1.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, who chairs the Police Services Board, said back in April the search could take upwards of four to six months.