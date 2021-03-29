Windsor Police Cleared by SIU in 2020 Arrest

Video evidence has cleared Windsor Police Service (WPS) after a man injured his ankle while in custody last year.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Windsor police arrested a 59-year-old man for public intoxication on August 23, 2020.

According to the release, the man sustained a "serious injury" while in custody that was diagnosed as a fractured left ankle, "days after his release."

Windsor police were made aware of the injury in October of 2020 and the SIU launched an investigation.

The SIU's Joseph Martino says surveillance footage shows "his fractured ankle was self-inflicted" and, while clearly intoxicated and belligerent, "there was no indication in the custody video that the man was physically injured on his arrival at the station."

He goes on to say footage from the day in question shows the man "striking his left leg shackle against a fixed post at the base of the cell bench" while handcuffed and shackled in a cell.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, and sexual assault.