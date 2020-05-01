Windsor Police Cleared by SUI in 2019 Arrest

Windsor Police Service (WPS) has been cleared of any wrong doing stemming from an arrest in 2019.

According to The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Windsor police located a 31-year-old man who was wanted on several outstanding charges on August 6, 2019.

The man was then arrested after a foot chase and detained at WPS headquarters.

He was later taken to hospital where it was determined he had broken a finger in his left hand, according to the SIU.

An SIU investigation determined there are "no reasonable grounds to believe that a WPS officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man's arrest and injury."

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.