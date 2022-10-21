Windsor Police cleared by the SIU

Windsor Police have been cleared of any wrong doing following an investigation by the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

On June 21 2022, officers were called to a residence in Amherstburg for a report of a break and enter.

According to the SIU, the homeowner and a male suspect were fighting before the man fled on foot but was eventually arrested.

The next day, the 43-year old suspect was diagnosed with a broken left upper arm.

SIU Director Joseph Martino has found no reasonable grounds to believe that police committed a criminal offence in connection with the injury.

The file has been closed.

