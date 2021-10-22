iHeartRadio
Windsor police cleared in motorcycle crash where man was injured

Here’s an update to a story AM800 told you about in the summer.

Following a motorcycle collision this past June the Special Investigations Unit has found no reasonable grounds to believe a Windsor Police officer committed a crime during the incident.  

According to a statement, from the SIU they found the 49-year-old man failed to stop, sped away, lost control and crashed.

The man suffered injuries including a broken pelvis and was arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The SIU investigates police actions resulting in serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault.

