Windsor Police cleared of any wrongdoing in man's death



WINDSOR — Windsor police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing following a death last month.

On January 3, 2020, police received a report of a stolen vehicle at Ottawa St. and Gladstone Ave.

The stolen vehicle was later spotted and officers began following it when it struck a parking sign near Wyandotte St. and Church St. and two men fled.

Officers arrested the driver but the passenger, a 51-year-old man, fled to a nearby apartment.

As the man entered the doorway of a second-floor apartment unit, he collapsed.

The apartment's residents called 911 and began CPR.

The man died in hospital.

The province's special investigations unit has concluded, "there is no question of any criminal offence having been committed by the police in connection with the man's death."

As a result, the file is closed