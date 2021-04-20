Windsor Police Clearing Up Additional Powers During Stay-at-home Order

While Windsor police officers won't be doing random stops during Ontario's stay-at-home order, the service has released a statement to clear up the additional powers granted by the province.

Under the new regulations, an officer may ask a resident to provide their name, date of birth and address if there's reasonable grounds to believe the individual is in violation of any of the Emergency Orders — failing to do so could result in a charge.

Officers also have the authority to break up gatherings that exceed provincial limits.

According to the statement, police will continue to engage and educate the public while only using enforcement as a last resort.

Police are reminding the public the current stay-at-home order only allows for travel for essential goods like groceries and pharmacy items, health care services, outdoor exercise and work that can't be done remotely.

The order remains in effect until at least May 20, 2021.