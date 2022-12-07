Windsor police complete directives issued by the OCPC

The Windsor Police Service has completed a list of directives aimed at improving the service.

A review was launched in 2018 after five complaints were received from members of the service resulting in the Ontario Civilian Police Commission issuing its long list of directives in August of 2020.

In all, 37 recommendations were issued to Windsor police, which included strengthened board oversight, more inclusive and diverse hiring and promotion practices, and enhanced internal and external communications.

The final report summarizing the recommendations and actions taken is now available on the Windsor police website.

"I am proud of the work we have done over the last two years to modernize the Windsor Police Service, become more reflective of the diverse community we serve, and better inform and engage both the public and our employees," said Police Chief Jason Bellaire. "I know we still have work to do, but I am confident that we are on the right track and will continue to improve our organizational culture and deliver excellent service."

While the two year review resulted in 37 recommendations, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission said it found "no systemic issues related to the Windsor Police Service and the Windsor Police Service Board."