Windsor Police 'concerned' that missing 13-year-old girl hasn't returned home

Windsor Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit continue in the search for missing 13-year-old Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan.

She was last seen on Monday morning at 8:30 a.m., when she left her family home and got into an SUV driven by an unknown individual.

Police originally stated they believed Mackenna had gotten into a grey Ford Flex, but on Wednesday evening police released photos and an updated description saying a dark-coloured 2014-2017 Nissan Rogue may be related to her disappearance.

Staff Sergeant Joe Faddoul with the Windsor Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit, says evidence suggests the girl got into the vehicle willingly.

Faddoul says police have received some information pertaining that Mackenna may have gotten into an argument with her family prior to her disappearance.

He says it's not uncommon for teens to run away after a dispute, but that she's been gone longer than most teens.

"Our concern is usually when a child goes missing after say an argument with parents or family members they return a short time later. Our concern is that she hasn't come back, and there's been some sort of outside information that she may be in the company of a 20-year-old male. So that's why we become concerned is because we want to make sure that she's safe."

He says that due to Mackenna leaving willingly, an Amber Alert was not able to be sent out as her case didn't mean provincial criteria.

"The standards have to be met before an Amber Alert can be issued. One of them is which is that she is abducted, at this point we don't have any information that Mackenna is abducted. She left her house and entered this vehicle on her own accord."

He says her family is losing out due to individuals not coming forward on where Mackenna is.

"Right now what we ask is, what I ask, is that anybody who knows where she's at because somebody knows where she's at, they're not coming forward. I ask that anybody who knows where she's at to contact the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit, let us know where she's at. She's not in any sort of trouble, we just want to make sure she's safe."

Faddoul says possibilities like human trafficking and luring are not ruled out at this point, but police do believe that Mackenna is still in the city.

"At this point, our best information is that she is still in Windsor. But again, the investigation is extremely fluid, anything could change at any minute."

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Eric Deslippe says he is very worried about his daughter's safety.

Mackenna's mother, Marilyn Thibert, shared a post on Facebook Tuesday night saying her heart is broken and that this is an absolute nightmare.

On Wednesday evening, the girl’s family met with concerned members of the community to get missing persons posters distributed throughout the city.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, the vehicle or driver seen in the images released by Windsor Police are asked to contact the service at 519-258-6111.

-with files from CTV Windsor