Windsor police conduct 21 breathalyzer tests during recent RIDE check

Not the best results from a recent R.I.D.E Program conducted by Windsor police.

On Friday, June 17, the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Branch screened 395 vehicles during a R.I.D.E check.

As a result of the 395 vehicles screened, police conducted 21 roadside approved screening device checks, issued two three-day suspensions, found cannabis readily available in one case, open liquor in one vehicle and conducted one standard field sobriety test.