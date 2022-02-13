Windsor police confirm enforcement actions will continue at the Ambassador Bridge

The Windsor Police Service have confirmed enforcement actions will continue as they clear up the remainder of the protestors on Huron Church Road at the Ambassador Bridge.

Police say they will be making arrests and vehicles will be towed

They also say there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity.

Yesterday night police confirmed a 27 year old man was arrested on Huron Church Road at Millen Street., for a criminal offence in relation to the demonstration.

They remind the public to avoid the area if possible and that Huron Church Northbound is closed at the EC Row Expressway.