Windsor police continue to look for suspect involved in animal cruelty investigation

A person of interest in an animal cruelty investigation has been identified and ruled out.

Earlier this week a photo of the man was released.

The Windsor police have confirmed the man was assisting in finding the missing dog.

The investigation began last week when police received a report from a family about their husky going missing in the 500-block of Janette Avenue on Friday morning, between 4 a.m. and 6. a.m.

At around 4 p.m., the Humane Society was called to pick up the injured dog that was found in the 400-block of Caron Avenue.

The dog passed away on Monday.

The Windsor Police Service will continue their investigation in locating the suspect involved.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit, Crime Stoppers anonymously or online at www.catchcrooks.com.