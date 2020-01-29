Windsor Police Denied Full Funding Request

As part of the 2020 Windsor budget that was finalized Monday night, Windsor police are getting $3.2-million more to its base budget.

But it's still $600,000 less than what the service was requesting.

Windsor Police Services Board Chair Mayor Drew Dilkens says some of the requested funds were for new hires — that weren't necessarily for front-line officers.

Dilkens says the majority of the approved $3.2-million will be used for salaries and wages.

He says the reduction won't affect front-line services.

"The board gets very detailed budget documents and understands where the cost drivers are and the request by Windsor police to city council, so I know some of the elements that they were asking for were new hires and it wasn't police new hires, it was new hires for other types of things."

Other agencies that did not receive its entire request for funding includes Life After Fifty, Artcite Inc. and the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation

Windsor City Council approved a 2.1% tax hike which amounts to about $60 for an average home assessed at $163,000.