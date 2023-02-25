Windsor police deputy chief charged with stunt driving

The Acting Deputy Chief of operations for the Windsor Police Service has been charged with stunt driving.

Deputy Chief Jason Crowley was off duty when he was stopped driving 111 km/h at a 70 km/h posted speed zone in Amherstburg on January 7.

Superintendent Jason Crowley speaks at a news conference to detail arrests made by Windsor police following a shooting outside a bowling alley in the city on April 9. April 12, 2022 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

Crowley was released with no further action and disclosed the incident with Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire.

Chief Bellaire directed the service's Professional Standards Branch to investigate the matter and as a result, Crowley was issued a summons to appear in court for the alleged stunt driving.