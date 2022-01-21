Windsor police DIGS Unit pulls $110,000 in drugs off the streets

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit has seized a large quantity of illegal drugs worth an estimated $110,000 on the streets.

In October of 2021, the DIGS Unit launched an investigation into the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs, identifying a suspect and suspect vehicle during the course of the investigation.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, police say the suspect was located in the 1200 block of Pierre Avenue and arrested in the area without incident. The vehicle was also located in the area and seized.

A large quantity of illicit drugs and a loaded firearm were located inside the vehicle and seized as evidence.

A 33-year-old Whitby man is facing three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm - no licence, two counts of possession of a prohibited device, contravene Firearms Act in respect to transporting a firearm, occupy a motor vehicle with a firearm and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm - no authorization.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement (DIGS) Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.