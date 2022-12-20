Windsor police discontinue online accident reporting

The Windsor Police Service has announced it has discontinued online accident reporting.

As of Jan. 1, 2023, if you are involved in a minor collision you can go to the Windsor Police Collision Reporting Centre at 2696 Jefferson Blvd. in Windsor.

According to the Windsor Police Service website, every person in charge of a vehicle in the case of a collision must provide, when requested to do so, their name, address, driver's licence number, name of insurance company and policy number, registered owner of the vehicle, and vehicle permit number.

Collisions can be reported at the Collision Reporting Centre (CRC) so long as the accident occurred with the City of Windsor or Town of Amherstburg limits and both vehicles are from the Province of Ontario.

Collisions may be reported at the CRC so long as the following conditions are met:

-None of the involved drivers is suspected of being intoxicated;

- Large vehicles (i.e. buses and transport trailer units) so long as they are not carrying hazardous materials;

- The drivers are residents of Ontario;

- Drivers do not have to attend together, but must ensure they have exchanged all pertinent information prior to leaving the scene;

- Do NOT get your vehicle fixed prior to attending the CRC, as officers will need to view and photograph damage.

You are required to attend the Collision Reporting Centre by the next business day following involvement in a motor vehicle collision for mandatory reporting. You must attend with your vehicle, unless it had been previously towed directly to the Collision Reporting Center (during business hours) or photographs of the damage have already been obtained by the Windsor Police Service (after hours).

