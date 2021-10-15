Windsor police discourage attendance of unsanctioned street party

The Windsor Police Service is discouraging everyone from attending an unsanctioned homecoming street party expected to be held Saturday.

In a Tweet, the police service says "Due to concerns associated with large unsanctioned gatherings, we discourage students, or anyone who may have been planning to partake, from attending."

Police officers plan to maintain a highly visible presence in areas where they anticipate this event to occur. While no specific locations have been identified, police say there will be no road closures.