Windsor Police end streak of commerical break-ins

A 35-year-old Windsor man has been arrested in relation to several commercial break and enter investigations.

On Wednesday, an investigator from the Target Base Unit reviewed surveillance video footage from a break and enter that occurred on Monday, April 11. As a result, an adult male suspect was positively identified.

Further investigation revealed to police, the same suspect had been involved in 7 other break and enters that had recently been reported.

On Monday, March 14 at approximately 4 a.m. at a business located in the 800 block of Tecumseh Road East.

On Sunday, April 3 at approximately 2:30 a.m. at a business located in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue.

On Tuesday, April 5 at approximately 2 a.m. at a business located in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue.

Occurred on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at approximately 2:30 a.m. at a business located in the 300 block of Holden Avenue.

On Sunday, April 10, at approximately 5 a.m. at a business located in the 600 block of Division Road.

On Monday, April 11, at approximately 1 a.m. at a business located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road.

On Monday, April 11, at approximately 4 a.m. at a business located in the 4200 block of Alice Street.

On Tuesday, April 12, at approximately 3 a.m. at a business located in the 3600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

On Thursday the suspect was located and arrested without incident.

Kyle Raymond, 35, from Windsor, is being charged with:

Break and Enter Non-Dwelling with Intent- two counts

Break Enter and Commit Place Other than Dwelling - six counts

Possess Property Obtained By Crime - two counts

