iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Windsor Police end streak of commerical break-ins

AM800-News-Windsor-Police4-TM

A 35-year-old Windsor man has been arrested in relation to several commercial break and enter investigations.

On Wednesday, an investigator from the Target Base Unit reviewed surveillance video footage from a break and enter that occurred on Monday, April 11. As a result, an adult male suspect was positively identified.  

Further investigation revealed to police, the same suspect had been involved in 7 other break and enters that had recently been reported.

  • On Monday, March 14 at approximately 4 a.m. at a business located in the 800 block of Tecumseh Road East.
  • On Sunday, April 3 at approximately 2:30 a.m. at a business located in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue.
  • On Tuesday, April 5 at approximately 2 a.m. at a business located in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue.
  • Occurred on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at approximately 2:30 a.m. at a business located in the 300 block of Holden Avenue.
  • On Sunday, April 10, at approximately 5 a.m. at a business located in the 600 block of Division Road.
  • On Monday, April 11, at approximately 1 a.m. at a business located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road.
  • On Monday, April 11, at approximately 4 a.m. at a business located in the 4200 block of Alice Street.
  • On Tuesday, April 12, at approximately 3 a.m. at a business located in the 3600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

On Thursday the suspect was located and arrested without incident. 

Kyle Raymond, 35, from Windsor, is being charged with:

  • Break and Enter Non-Dwelling with Intent- two counts
  • Break Enter and Commit Place Other than Dwelling - six counts
  • Possess Property Obtained By Crime - two counts

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
 

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE