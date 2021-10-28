Windsor police focused on one vehicle in fatal hit and run case

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit has ruled out one of the vehicles they were search for as part of a fatal hit and run investigation.

Police say investigators have positively identified a black Chevrolet Equinox pictured in previously released photos.

The owner and driver of the vehicle came forward and cooperated fully with investigators.

As a result, investigators determined that the black Chevrolet Equinox was not involved in the incident.

Police are now focused on identifying the other vehicle of interest, which is a dark coloured SUV, similar to a Jeep.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle is urged to contact investigators.

Investigators are also requesting the driver of this vehicle to contact police.

On Oct. 15, officers were called to the area of Janette Avenue at Elliott Street West for a report of a person laying in the roadway.

An elderly man with life-threatening injuries was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the vehicle likely has damage and is making a plea to any worker at an auto parts store or a body shop to contact police if they have any information.