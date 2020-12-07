Windsor Police Gather Food and Toys for those in Need

It was two events and "one huge success for local charities" over the weekend, according to Windsor police Sergeant Andy Drouillard.

Windsor Police Service's annual Stuff a Cruiser food drive more than doubled last years cash donations with $2,500 Saturday outside The Real Canadian Superstore on Dougall Avenue.

Drouillard says the public also helped fill eight cruisers with 1,200 lbs. of food — both the cash and food will go to the Kids First Food Bank operated by Windsor Family Homes and Community Partnerships.

Diversity Officer Neil McEachrane and his team were also gathering toy donations outside Red Apple stores in Windsor Saturday.

The Fill a Sleigh campaign filled several cruisers with toys for Together WE Care and the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society.