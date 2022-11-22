Windsor police getting funding to add more automated licence plate readers

The Windsor Police Service is getting almost $1.5-million to install automated licence plate readers on more police cruisers.

Windsor police already have the equipment, but the new funding from the Ontario government will allow for an expansion of the system.

The Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) technology system consists of cameras that automatically scan licence plates, which aims to help fight crime, including auto theft.

The system is installed in or on active-duty police cruisers and alerts officers to stolen or expired plates, or plates registered to suspended drivers.

The system can also notify officers of missing and wanted persons and vehicles associated with Amber Alerts.

The Automated Licence Plate Recognition Technology Grant is a one-time grant to help police services strengthen roadside law enforcement efforts and improve public safety across the province.