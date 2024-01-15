Windsor police have reopened Malden Park.

It was closed Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. as police continued their search for Scott Kersey.

The 64-year-old Windsor man was last seen Christmas Day wearing a distinctive white suit with black lapels and black boots.

He's described as black, 5'3" and 120lbs.

Last week, police closed Black Oak Heritage Park and Ojibway Park as part of their search.

Windsor police have closed Ojibway Park in relation to the search for Scott Kersey who hasn't been seen since Dec. 25, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Anyone with information on Kersey's whereabouts are urged to contact Windsor Police immediately.