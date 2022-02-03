Windsor police hunting for suspects after gunpoint carjacking

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is looking for two suspects after a gunpoint carjacking in the city.

Around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, police say a blue 2021 Porsche Taycan was stolen at gunpoint.

The vehicle had the licence plate GVDK 369.

Police are looking for two male suspects, both who are considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators are requesting anyone in the area of the 600 block of Division Road with surveillance cameras, and anyone with dashcams who may have been in the area at the time, to check their footage for possible evidence.

Police ask if you spot the vehicle or the suspect, do not approach, instead call 9-1-1 immediately.