Windsor Police Identify Body Pulled from the Detroit River

Windsor police report that a body pulled from the Detroit River is that of a man last seen jumping into the water at the end of May.

The body of a man was pulled from the river in the area of Goyeau Street and Riverside Drive this past Sunday.

Windsor Police Detectives from the Major Crime Branch have identified the deceased person as an adult male from Windsor.

Next of kin have been notified but no name has been released.

Investigators have determined that the man is the same individual who was witnessed entering the Detroit River during the evening hours of May 23.

Police say foul play is not suspected.