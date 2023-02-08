Windsor Police identify murderer in Ljubica Topic cold case

The Windsor Police Service is publicly identifying the man responsible for the 1971 murder of 6-year-old Ljubica Topic.

Through relentless investigative work and advances in forensic technology, the Major Crimes Unit solved the decades-old mystery in 2019. Now, following an internal review of the case, police are confirming that Frank Arthur Hall, then 22 years old, was the person who committed the horrific homicide.

Ljubica Topic was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered on May 14, 1971. She had been playing outside her family's home on Drouillard Road when a stranger lured her away with the promise of money. She was later found, deceased, near an alley one kilometre away.

At the time of the murder, Frank Hall lived in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road, less than two kilometres down the street from the Topic family’s residence. DNA evidence was crucial in establishing Hall as the person who murdered Ljubica Topic.

Hall later moved from Windsor to Edmonton, Alberta, where he remained until his death at the age of 70 in February 2019.

Though the Windsor Police Service initially declined to name Frank Hall as the individual who murdered Ljubica Topic, citing the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, the new leadership team re-examined and ultimately overturned the decision. All such cases will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis for public awareness.

Ljubica Topic

"We are committed to operating with full transparency and serving the interests of the people of Windsor and Amherstburg," said Police Chief Jason Bellaire. "We hope this decision meets the public’s need for knowledge and offers the opportunity for members of the community to provide further information that may assist with other investigations."

In 2022, the Major Crimes Unit was presented with the Ontario Homicide Investigators Association’s Lynda Shaw Memorial Award for their work in solving the homicide.

Anyone with information on this investigation should contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-250-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.