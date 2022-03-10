Windsor police identify suspect in Prince Road shooting incident

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit has identified a suspect in connection to a shooting incident in the city's west-end.

Police were able to obtain video footage of an unknown female suspect who was seen wearing a short winter coat, a halter top underneath and a cross body purse.

Around 1 a.m. on March 8, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Prince Road.

No injuries were reported but shell casing were recovered from the scene.

The firearm has not been recovered and police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The public is reminded not approach the suspect, but call 9-1-1 immediately.