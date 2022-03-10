Windsor police identify suspect in Prince Road shooting incident
The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit has identified a suspect in connection to a shooting incident in the city's west-end.
Police were able to obtain video footage of an unknown female suspect who was seen wearing a short winter coat, a halter top underneath and a cross body purse.
Around 1 a.m. on March 8, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Prince Road.
No injuries were reported but shell casing were recovered from the scene.
The firearm has not been recovered and police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
The public is reminded not approach the suspect, but call 9-1-1 immediately.
Investigators have also determined that a suspect vehicle, described by witnesses as a dark coloured Chevrolet Malibu-type vehicle, travelled at a high rate of speed westbound along Prince Road. It's believed to have gone as far as where Prince Road intersects with Tecumseh Road West and Matchette Road.
Anyone in the surrounding areas with surveillance cameras, or anyone with a dash cam who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident, is requested to check their footage for any possible evidence.
Anyone with information, including the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.