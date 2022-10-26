Windsor Police identify suspects in gym thefts

Windsor Police have identified the suspects believed to be responsible for a recent rash of thefts from gym locker rooms.

Police asked for the public's help on October 20 to identify two people who broke into lockers at gym facilities and stole debit and credit cards.

Thanks to the assistance from the community investigators identified 40-year-old Allana Lebars and 48-year-old Craig Allan, both from London, as the suspects involved.

Allan is wanted for three counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of fraud under $5,000, and two counts of use credit card obtained by offence.

He's described as a white man, 5'10", approximately 180 pounds, with fair skin, brown shoulder-length hair, and full mustache and beard.

Lebars is wanted for six counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of fraud under $5,000, and three counts of use credit card obtained by an offence.

She's described as a white woman with slender with dark hair, and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.