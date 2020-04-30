Windsor Police in Amherstburg Recover Stolen Firearms

WINDSOR — Some firearms stolen from a home in Amherstburg have now been recovered.

Windsor police in Amherstburg were called for a break-in at a home in the 9200 block of Walker Rd. between North Malden Road and Gesto Road on Friday, April 3 around 9:30pm.

When officers arrived, the suspect had left and an investigation revealed a number of firearms were stolen.

Police did arrest a suspect on April 14th and now report the stolen firearms have been found.

Al Wassi Al-Latif , 22, of Windsor, is charged with a number of break and enter and theft of firearm offences.