Windsor police inspector demoted for discreditable conduct

A senior member of the Windsor Police Service has been temporarily demoted after pleading guilty to one count of discreditable conduct under the Ontario Police Services Act.

Inspector Ed Armstrong was charged last month.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Armstrong, a 25-year police veteran, engaged in acts of unprofessional conduct toward female Windsor Police Service members between 2005 and 2023.

Police say the conduct included unwanted comments and text messages, sometimes of a sexual nature, as well as unwanted interactions with female coworkers.

The behaviour breached Windsor Police Service policy which prohibits members from engaging in conduct that is, or may be interpreted to be, harassing in nature.

As a result, Armstrong will be demoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant for a period of one year and will be required to complete relevant training, conducted by a qualified employment law firm, within the next three months.

The order takes effect immediately.

"Inspector Armstrong’s misconduct is a serious matter that involved a pattern of intentional conduct," said Karel DeGraaf, Acting Deputy Chief, Operational Support, in a news release. "Our members are expected to conduct themselves professionally and in accordance with Windsor Police policies and directives at all times. Inspector Armstrong’s conduct fell below this standard."

Police say the allegations of misconduct originally surfaced last year and an investigation was conducted by Peel Regional Police to ensure transparency and impartiality.