Windsor Police Introduce Online Reporting for Collisions
The Windsor Police Collision Reporting Centre on Jefferson Blvd. is enhancing its service to allow for online reporting.
Those involved in collision can file their crash online instead of going to the collision centre.
According to police, only eligible incidents can be reported online.
To report online, all parties must have a Windsor police case number, a picture of their driver's licence, vehicle ownership along with proof of insurance and photos of the damaged vehicle.