Windsor Police Investigate after Gun Found in Stolen Vehicle

Police continue to investigate after a gun was found in a stolen vehicle in east Windsor.

Windsor Police Service was called to the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Seminole Street near Drouillard Road around 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the occupants of the stolen vehicle hit a parked car and then fled the area before officers arrived.

Police say a gun was located in the stolen vehicle and the Major Crimes Branch has been called in to investigate.

Seminole Street is down to one lane while police clear the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.