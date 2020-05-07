Windsor Police Investigate Auto Shop Break-in

Windsor police have released images of a suspect wanted for a break-in at an auto shop.

Officers were called on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:30 a.m. to the shop in the 500 block of Eugenie Avenue near Howard Avenue for a garage door that was damaged.

Officer learned that a vehicle, a red Dodge Charger, had been stolen and driven through the garage door.

Police believe the suspect may have been loitering in the area before the incident.

The stolen vehicle was later found unoccupied on Wyandotte Street near Marion Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police.

Suspect wanted in a break-in at an auto shop on Eugenie Ave. (Courtesy of Windsor police)