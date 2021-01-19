Windsor Police Investigate, Chatham Police Officer Charged

A Chatham police officer is charged after an incident that sent a man to hospital.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on January 9, officers responded to a home to help EMS with what was described as an injured man.

The 40-year-old was transported to the hospital and police learned an officer who is currently on medical leave, may have been the driver of a vehicle that caused the man's injuries.

After learning it may have been an officer involved, Windsor police were called in to ensure impartiality on the investigation.

Constable Cristelle VandenEnden was arrested on Monday and charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm.