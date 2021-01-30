Windsor Police Investigate Erie St. Fire

An early-morning fire at a Windsor restaurant is under investigation.

According to police, a fire broke out at Anatolia Turkish Restaurant at 769 Erie St. E. Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m.

Windsor Police Service was called in after the fire was deemed suspicious and the Arson Unit is taking over the investigation.

Police say the building sustained minimal damage and no one was hurt.

Erie Street East was closed between Louis and Marentette Avenue for several hours while police conducted their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.