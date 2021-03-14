Windsor Police Investigate 'Series of Suspicious Fires'

Police are investigating a "series of suspicious fires" in downtown Windsor.

Windsor Police Service was called to a fire in the 500 block of Church Street Tuesday (March 9) around 4 a.m.

According to police, officers were greeted by a resident who directed them to separate fire around the corner in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West.

Police say a third fire was discovered in the same area of Wyandotte Street West later that morning and the Arson Unit was called in to investigate.

Investigators say a fourth fire was intentionally set in the 400 block of Victoria Avenue Thursday.

Police believe the fires are related due to the close proximity of the incidents.

The Arson Unit is asking nearby residents to check surveillance footage for any suspicious activity on March 9 and March 11.

Police say their suspect may have been wearing a parka with a fur hood hiding their face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.