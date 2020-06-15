Windsor Police Investigate Shots Fire at a Home on Everts Ave.

WINDSOR — Windsor police are investigating after shots were fired at a home.

Around 8am on Saturday, June 13, 2020, officers were called to a home on Everts Ave, near Totten St.

A window of the home was damaged with what appeared to be bullet holes.

It's believed the shots were fired a few hours earlier when people thought they heard firecrackers in the area.

Police noticed more markings and damage inside the home —believed to be caused by bullets and there were several casings on the roadway.

Several people were inside the home, but no one was hurt.

It was reported that two suspects were seen running southbound on Everts after the shots were fired and then westbound on Totten.

They were wearing black hooded sweaters, blank pants and white running shoes.

Police are asking anyone who many have any surveillance footage to give them a call.