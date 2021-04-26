Windsor Police Investigate String of Frauds Targeting Seniors

Windsor Police Service (WPS) is asking the community to speak with their elderly loved ones about phone scams.

Police say they're investigating a spike in reported frauds targeting the elderly in recent weeks.

According to police, victims are being, "tricked into purchasing gift cards and providing PIN numbers to scammers."

They're also being told to avoid efforts to stop purchases by telling the cashier the cards are gifts.

Police say a conversation with loved ones on how to identify fraud attempts can stop them from becoming a victim.

More tips can be found on WPS's fraud prevention website.